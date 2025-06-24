HALIFAX: Celebrating its 28th year, Atlantic International Film Festival’s co-production market, (AIFF) Partners announces new features at its beloved intimate and curated market.

For the 2025 edition of AIFF Partners welcomes the inaugural Directors Guild of Canada (DGC) National Directors Division Market Accelerator Program for selected DGC Filmmakers with projects in advanced stages of development; A spotlight on The Nordics in association with The International Sami Film Institution and The Nordic Film Commissions; And introduces a new market home at the Royal Nova Scotia Yacht Squadron. Registration for Producer Project Submissions and Non-producer Resource are currently open and will close on July 18th, 2025.

The 2025 market takes place September 10-12, 2025.

“My favorite description of AIFF Partners is that it is ‘a summer camp for industry professionals,’” says Industry Director, Chrissy King-Lopes. “This really speaks to the personal, pleasant and productive tone of our event, with many of our delegates returning year after year.

“Exciting partnerships begin at Partners- there is no doubt about it. Co-production relationships that take Canadian producers around the world, and bring the world to Canada- funding, distribution opportunities and even marriages have sparked at our beloved market.”

Returning delegates will be able to enjoy our signature ‘Lobster Dinner by the Sea’ on the evening of September 12, 2025 at the new market home, the Royal Nova Scotia Yacht Squadron which will also host a Golden Hour Cocktail with a musical performance by Cameron Nickerson.

Also new to AIFF Partners is the Pitch Competition, presented by Sunbelt Rentals and supported by PurpleDog Post, which will highlight projects on the market where one lucky winner will walk away with over 20K in prizes.



This year’s market l will host the returning buzz sessions, pre-scheduled 1-2-1 meetings and programming that have always made Partners stand out.

The AIFF now has the added convenience of having all schedules, delegate profiles and meetings easily bookable and accessible on the Swapcard app.

The 45th edition of the Atlantic International Film Festival starts on Wednesday, September 10 and runs until Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Meanwhile, the 28th year of AIFF Partners’ Co-Production Market running September 10-12, 2025.



Further programming to be announced.