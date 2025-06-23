ENFIELD/HALIFAX: A former East Hants RCMP officer faces additional charges of sexual assault after SiRT announced they have reasonable and probable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence.

On November 7, 2024, SiRT received a referral from the RCMP after a female alleged they were sexually assaulted by one of their officers in May 2024.

The female and the officer are known to each other.

SiRT began an investigation into the matter that day.

As a result of the investigation, on June 23, 2025, Constable William McNutt was charged with sexual assault contrary to s. 271 of the Criminal Code.

Constable McNutt will appear before the Nova Scotia Provincial Court in Shubenacadie on August 11.

As the matter is before the courts SiRT will not provide any further comment on the investigation.

Assistant Commissioner Dennis Daley, Commanding Officer of the Nova Scotia RCMP, issued a statement on the latest charges against Const. McNutt.

“In November 2024, the Nova Scotia RCMP referred allegations of sexual misconduct made against Cst. William McNutt, 40, to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

“As a result of SiRT’s independent investigation, Cst. McNutt has been charged with Sexual Assault.

“He’s scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on August 11.

“In January 2024, the Nova Scotia RCMP suspended Cst. McNutt from his duties when separate allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him. He’s suspended without pay.



“These additional criminal charges against Cst. McNutt are extremely alarming and distressing.

“We’re fully cooperating with SiRT, and an internal code of conduct process is ongoing.

“The RCMP takes all allegations of misconduct seriously, and our employees are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that exceeds the high expectations Canadians rightly have of us.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all matters that involve death, serious injury, sexual assault and intimate partner violence or other matters of public interest that may have arisen from the actions of any police officer in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Investigations are under the direction and control of an independent civilian director.

That civilian director has the sole authority to determine if charges should be laid at the conclusion of an investigation.