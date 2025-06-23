ELMSDALE: A 64-year-old man from Stanley has been charged by East Hants RCMP with criminal negligence after a man was reported missing.

On June 11, at approximately 10:40 p.m., East Hants District RCMP responded to a report of a missing 81-year-old man.

“Officers learned the man was last seen at 3:30 p.m. when he was picked up outside a residence by a public transit service,” police said in a previous story.

He was located just before 11 p.m. in a public transit service vehicle.

The man was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time and was found in medical distress; he was transported to hospital by EHS.

On June 19, East Hants District RCMP charged George Morrison, 64, of Stanley, with Causing Bodily Harm by Criminal Negligence and Failure to Provide Necessities (Section 215(2)(b)).

Morrison is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on August 25.

The vehicle that the man was transported in was one from the continuing care facility he was a resident at.

File # 2025-814847