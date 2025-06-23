OSTREA LAKE: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that based on a recommendation from the Province of Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the evacuation order has been lifted for the Ostrea Lake fire that started on Sunday, June 22.

All residents from the area impacted by the fire can return to their homes starting at 12:30 p.m. today.

However, residents are reminded to continue monitoring for updates on municipal social media and to sign up for hfxALERT, if they have not already, in case the situation changes.

Since the evacuation order has been lifted, the evacuation centre that had been opened at the Eastern Shore Community Centre, 67 Park Road, Musquodoboit Harbour, has closed.

Update on the fire

Drones from Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency (HRFE) conducted an overflight of the fire area this morning. Using thermal imaging they were able to identify minor hot spots with no areas of major concern.

DNR remains in command of the fire and HRFE, along with RCMP, will remain in the area as a precaution to monitor the situation.

The municipality will continue to provide updates on halifax.ca, on Bluesky at @hfxgov.bsky.social and @hfxgov on X.