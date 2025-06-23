[adrotater banner=”127″]

NOTE FROM PAT:

The Laker News is getting a new website.

We’ve been working on this for a few weeks now and it’s almost time to reveal it.

To get ready for the launch of our new website, it will mean transferring from our current website to the new website Wednesday night to Thursday.

As a result, there will not be any stories posted on Wednesday night or Thursday.

It also means there will not be any daily email newsletter on Thursday or Friday as the new website becomes live. Barring any hiccups we hope it will only be these couple of days.

We appreciate your understanding and support as we transition to our new website.

Thanks

Pat Healey

The Laker News