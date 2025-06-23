Brought to you by:

ELMSDALE: Here is a look at the May 2025 calls for local area volunteer fire departments in East Hants and Stewiacke.

The call info is basic details as provided by participating fire departments from Elmsdale Fire; Milford Fire; Kennetcook Fire; Uniacke & District Fire; Lantz Fire; Nine Mile River fire; Stewiacke Fire; Shubenacadie Fire; Enfield fire; and Indian Brook Fire.

Elmsdale Fire heard the “sound of their people” 18 times in May led by six medical assist calls.

They also responded to two MVC; two 102 Northbound MVC; two 102 Southbound MVC; two vehicle fires; one brush fire; one alarm activation; one other call; and one fire investigation call

For Indian Brook fire, they had eight calls in May led by three MVC’s.

The department also had two medical assists; two mutual aid responses to Shubie Fire; and one assist RCMP call.

Shubenacadie Fire had 23 calls, led by 19 mutual aid response calls to neighbouring departments.

The firefighters responded to one alarm call; one smoke condition; one medical assist; and one vehicle fire all in their own district.

For mutual aid calls, the department saw 14 mutual aid calls to Indian Brook, including 12 for grass fires; one medical and one mvc; HRM for water supply; Milford fire three, including two for vehicle fires and one MVC; and Enfield fire for an ATV collision;

Milford Fire had received 11 Calls in May.

Out of these, eight were for Mutual Aid to neighbouring departments. The calls consisted of four Vehicle collisions; two Vehicle Fires; two Structure Fires; two Medical Calls; and a Grass Fire.

For Kennetcook fire, crews with the department attended to eight calls in May which was led by three medical assists.

They also responded for two woods/grass fire; one iPhone notification of an MVC; one structure fire; and one commercial vehicle fire.

Uniacke & District Volunteer Fire responded to 30 calls last month, led by more than half of them being medical assist calls (16 calls).

Firefighters also heard their pagers go off for seven brush fires; three MVC’s; three mutual aid responses; and one vehicle fire call.

For Nine Mile River Fire, they had 12 calls in May with six of them being mutual aid responses.

The firefighters also attended to one woods fire; one grass fire; one car fire; one cat stuck in a tree call; one MVC; and one illegal burn.

Lantz Fire had 20 calls for the month eld by eight medical assists calls.

They also heard their pagers tone for five mvc’s; two vehicle fires; one RIT call; one structure fire; two alarm activations; and one brush fire.

For firefighters with Stewiacke Fire, they headed out for 29 calls in May.

They responded to 18 medical assists; three investigations; three mutual aid responses; three MVC’s; one vehicle fire; and one ATV collision.

Enfield Fire responded to 29 calls last month, led by 12 medical assist calls. They also were paged for seven mutual aid responses to neighbouring departments; three brush fires; three MVC’s; two alarm activations; one fire investigation call; and one vehicle fire.

Support your local volunteer fire department, get your Firefighter 5050 tickets – https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/nsfd

From the Firehouse is brought to you by: