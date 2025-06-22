OTTAWA, ONT.: This summer, Canadians can enjoy the very best Canada has to offer with the Canada Strong Pass.

From museums and railroads to national parks and camping spots, the federal government is making it easier for families to choose Canada as they make their summer plans—and enjoy the places and experiences that bring us together and make Canada strong.

From June 20 to September 2, 2025, the Canada Strong Pass will offer expanded access to Canada’s nature and culture across the country, helping families discover and celebrate Canada throughout the summer.

In an interview with The Laker News, a spokesperson with the Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality, and Secretary of State for Small Business and Tourism said that the Canada Strong Pass is about making it easier for Canadians to choose Canada this summer—to experience and enjoy everything this country has to offer, from coast to coast to coast.

“This summer, the Canada Strong Pass gives Canadians free or discounted access to national parks, museums, and campsites, which are some of the most beautiful places in the world,” said the spokesperson.

“At the same time, this is a strategic boost to Canada’s tourism sector. When Canadians travel within our country, they support over 240,000 tourism businesses and nearly two million jobs.”

The spokesperson said this is good for families and good for the economy.

“Ultimately, the Canada Strong Pass encourages Canadians to choose Canada, to explore it, celebrate it, and support the communities that make it so special,” said the spokesperson.

The Pass includes:

Parks Canada: Free admission for all visitors to national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas administered by Parks Canada and a 25% discount on camping fees.

National museums and the Plains of Abraham Museum: Free admission for children aged 17 and under and a 50% discount for young adults aged 18 to 24.

VIA Rail: Free travel for children aged 17 and under when accompanied by an adult and a 25% discount for young adults aged 18 to 24.

Selected participating provincial and territorial museums and galleries: Free admission for children and a 50% discount for young adults aged 18 to 24.

By making these experiences more accessible, the Pass enables Canadians to connect with what unites us, discover our country’s diversity, take pride in our shared Canadian identity, and immerse ourselves in the stories and landscapes that shape who we are.

Canada.ca photo/submitted.

It is hoped that the Canada Strong Pass encourages more Canadians to get out and explore our own backyard, whether that is across the country or just down the road.

“For example, in Nova Scotia, families can take advantage of free access to Kejimkujik National Park or enjoy the incredible views along the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton Highlands National Park,” the spokesperson said. “These are world-class destinations, now more affordable and accessible than ever. It is also about supporting local tourism.

“Every park visit, train ride, or museum stop helps fuel local businesses and jobs. We want Canadians to spend time together, support each other’s communities, and make this summer one to remember.”

The spokesperson was asked about backcountry permits for places like Gros Morne or the West Coast Trail and where those fall with the Canada Strong Pass.

“The Canada Strong Pass covers general admission to national parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas, but certain specialized activities like backcountry permits or guided hikes may still require separate bookings and fees,” said the spokesperson.

“For specific trails like the West Coast Trail or Gros Morne, we recommend checking directly with the Parks Canada website to see what is included and what additional planning might be needed.

“That said, with free park entry, 25 percent off camping, and major Via Rail savings for families, this pass makes it easier and more affordable for Canadians of all experience levels to enjoy the outdoors.”

