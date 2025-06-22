HALIFAX: The following is a statement from the Halifax Professional Firefighters on the forest fire in the Ostrea Lake/Eastern Shore area.

“We are aware of the ongoing wildfire in the Ostrea Lake area.

“Our thoughts are with the residents affected and with the fire fighters and police officers working to protect lives and

property under extremely challenging conditions.

“The fire conditions are serious, fueled by thick brush, dry vegetation, and gusty winds.”

“Crews have been pulled from the woods for safety and are now focused on structure protection.

A comfort centre has been opened at the Eastern Shore Rink on Park Road in Musquodoboit Harbour for those impacted.

“We thank the public for their cooperation and ask that they continue to avoid the area.

“The safety of our communities and our members remains our top priority.”