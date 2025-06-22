ENFIELD: RCMP responded to a robbery in the wee hours of June 7 at an Enfield gas station.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment in Lower Sackville, said police were called at 3:30 a.m. to a robbery at a gas station on Highway 2 near Highway 102 in Enfield (the Irving Big Stop).

“RCMP officers learned that a man entered the business a few hours ago and began to take merchandise from shelves,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

“When an employee confronted the man, he brandished a knife then exited the business fleeing the scene in a red Dodge Ram.”

The robberyw as posted on HRM Crime Mapping so The Laker News inquired for a bit more info on the incident.

The man involved is described as in his 30’s.

He was wearing a ball hat, a dark coloured shirt and jeans at the time of the incident.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File 25-80223