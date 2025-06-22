HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is upgrading 65 intersections across the region to high-visibility zebra crosswalks.

The crosswalk upgrades are part of an overall goal to adapt all signalized intersection crosswalks to zebra crosswalks. This work supports the Road Safety Strategy by improving pedestrian safety at key locations.

After conducting an evaluation of the effectiveness of zebra markings, the municipality formally adopted their use at all signalized intersections in 2024.

Upgrades will be made through a multi-year implementation plan.

These enhanced crosswalk markings cannot accommodate additional graphics while meeting the technical requirements.

As such, zebra crosswalk markings will replace existing rainbow crosswalk markings at eight intersections this year.

New rainbow crosswalk markings will be repainted at alternative locations to replace those impacted by this work, where feasible.

The municipality recognizes the symbolic importance of rainbow crosswalks, particularly during Pride Month, and is committed to implementing this program in a respectful and transparent way.

Rainbow and Pan-African designs remain part of the municipality’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and celebration of diverse communities.

The municipality will engage community to explore alternative ways to continue this recognition in public spaces.

Residents should expect some temporary delays while crosswalk upgrades take place over the coming weeks at the following locations:

Near 6206 Quinpool Road

Spring Garden Road and Queen Street

Agricola and North streets

Barrington and Sackville streets

Lacewood and Thomas Raddall drives

Gottingen and Nora Bernard streets

Quinpool Road and Vernon Street

Quinpool Road and Harvard Street