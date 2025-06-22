Woman faces assault charge after Lower Sackville incident

LOWER SACKVILLE: A 19-year-old woman has been arrested following a report of an assault.

RCMP said the incident took place on June 9 just after midnight on Metropolitan Avenue in Lower Sackville.

“RCMP officers learned that a woman had assaulted a man known to her,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay.

The 19-year-old Lower Sackville woman was arrested. She was later released on conditions.

The woman will attend Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face a charge of Assault.

File 25-81162

The incident was posted on HRM Crime Mapping and the Laker News inquired for further information.