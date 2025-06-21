HALIFAX: The projects listed below are planned road and bridge work.

For the most up-to-date provincial traffic notices, follow @511ns on X at https://x.com/511ns, call 511 or visit: https://511.novascotia.ca/

NEW WORK

—

INVERNESS COUNTY: East Street, Port Hood

East Street from Trunk 19 to the end of pavement will be reduced to one lane for paving, ditching and culvert replacement from Monday, June 23, until Saturday, August 30.

Work takes place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Motorists should expect delays.

—

INVERNESS COUNTY: Kings Road, Port Hastings

Kings Road from Charles MacLean Road to the end of pavement will be reduced to one lane for paving, ditching and culvert replacement from Monday, June 23, until Saturday, August 30.

Work takes place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Motorists should expect delays.

ADVERTISEMENT:

CONTINUING WORK

—

COLCHESTER COUNTY: Highway 104 Overpass, North River

The Highway 104 westbound overpass will be reduced to one lane for repairs until Friday, October 31.

Work takes place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., but the lane is closed 24 hours a day. Signs are in place, and motorists should expect delays.

—

COLCHESTER COUNTY: Lower Portapique Bridge, Portapique

Lower Portapique Bridge on Trunk 2 is closed for repairs until further notice.

The detours are East Montrose Road and West Montrose Road.

—

COLCHESTER COUNTY: Slade Road, Tatamagouche

Slade Road is closed between Lake Road and West Tatamagouche Road until further notice because of a bridge closure.

—

COLCHESTER COUNTY: Route 311, North River

Route 311 from Farnham Mill Road to Mountain Lee Road will be reduced to one lane for bridge work until Friday, October 31.

Work takes place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists should expect delays.

ADVERTISEMENT:

HALIFAX REGIONAL MUNICIPALITY: Bedford Bypass

The westbound lanes of Highway 101 will be reduced to one lane for repairs to the bridge at Highway 102 in Bedford.

Work takes place daily, from sunrise to sunset, until Friday, July 18. Motorists should expect delays.

—

INVERNESS COUNTY: Trunk 19, Port Hood



Trunk 19 from 75 metres south of East Street northerly to Southwest Mabou Bridge is reduced to one land for paving, ditching and culvert replacement until Tuesday, September 30.



Traffic control is on-site. Work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset.



—

PICTOU COUNTY: Highway 106, Pictou

The Harvey A. Veniot Causeway is reduced to one lane because of a shoreline protection project. The project takes place until Tuesday, July 8.

Traffic control is on-site. Work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset.



ADVERTISEMENT:

PICTOU COUNTY: Pryor McDonald Bridge, McPhersons Mills

The northbound lane of the Pryor McDonald Bridge on Route 347 (Sherbrooke Road), will be closed for repairs to the bridge until Friday, September 26.

Temporary traffic signals are in place, and work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset. The lane will be closed 24 hours a day and drivers should expect delays.



—

RICHMOND COUNTY: Loch Lomond Road, Loch Lomond

Loch Lomond Road will have alternating lane closures for upgradesand culvert repairs until Monday, September 29.



Traffic control is on-site. Work takes place from sunrise to sunset, including weekends.



—

RICHMOND COUNTY: West Bay Road, French Cove

West Bay Road will be reduced to one lane for paving, ditching and culvert repairs until Tuesday, September 30.

Work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset.

ADVERTISEMENT:

RICHMOND COUNTY: Veterans Memorial Drive, Arichat

Veterans Memorial Drive will be reduced to one lane for paving, ditching and culvert repairs until Tuesday, September 30.

Work takes place weekdays from sunrise to sunset.

—

YARMOUTH COUNTY: Pembroke Bridge, Yarmouth

Pembroke Bridge on Pembroke Road will be closed for replacement until Sunday, August 31.

Detour signs are in place.