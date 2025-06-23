PHOTOS/VIDEO: Firefighter fair provides fun for the community

MOUNT UNIACKE: The sun was shining down on this year’s Uniacke & District Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter fair & parade, creating a fun weekend for the whole family.

The parade saw the fair kick things off on Friday night and picked up once the parade was finished around noon time on Saturday.

There were games for all from axe throwing, to the dunk tank, to a kiddie train and there was even an Ox Pull.

Plus, who can forget the Bouncy Castles.

The Laker News stopped by to check out the parade and some activities at the firefighter fair.

Here is our video story from the day:

VIDEO

Some of the fun games at the Firefighter Fair. (Dagley Media photo)

The fire department express. (Dagley Media photo)

Councillor Mike Perry walked the parade with the Municipality of East Hants flag. (Healey photo)

A young girl falls off the ball during one of the bouncy castle games at the Firefighter Fair. (Dagley Media photo)

The following are parade winners as announced by the fire department:

Best Children’s Group –

1st Carter Sparks/Embers

2nd Mount Uniacke Library

3rd St. Pauls Church

Best “Everything Old is New Again” Float –

1st H & S Float

2nd Carter Sparks/Embers

3rd BM Excavation & Lansdcaping with Whitford Brother’s Electrical

Best Fire Truck –

1st Gore

2nd Brooklyn Fire Department

3rd Beaverbank – Kinsac Volunteer Fire Department (Station 48)

Best Decorated bike or wagon –

1st Ben, Zoe, Ben & Coralee

2nd JenniCakes

3rd Autolane

Best Decorated Animal -Lily the horse

Best “Everything Old is New Again” Costume 1st Maycee Jollimore

2nd Brookside Stables

3rd JenniCakes

The following were winners on the fair grounds:

Fair 50/50 taking home 662.25

Kendall Wile

Most dunks in the Dunk Tank with 10 dunks:

CJ Jesso taking home 100$

For highest score on High Striker:

Walker taking home a 25$ Eddys gift Card

The following people won at the Ox Pull:

1. Quinten Rafuse

2. Robby Dearman

3. Austin Swinamer

Uniacke & District Firefighters walk and wave to the crowd along the road during the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

Sparky. (Dagley Media photo)