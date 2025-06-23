PHOTOS/VIDEO: Firefighter fair provides fun for the community

MOUNT UNIACKE: The sun was shining down on this year’s Uniacke & District Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter fair & parade, creating a fun weekend for the whole family.
The parade saw the fair kick things off on Friday night and picked up once the parade was finished around noon time on Saturday.
There were games for all from axe throwing, to the dunk tank, to a kiddie train and there was even an Ox Pull.
Plus, who can forget the Bouncy Castles.
The Laker News stopped by to check out the parade and some activities at the firefighter fair.
Here is our video story from the day:
The following are parade winners as announced by the fire department:
Best Children’s Group –
2nd Mount Uniacke Library
3rd St. Pauls Church
Best “Everything Old is New Again” Float –
1st H & S Float
2nd Carter Sparks/Embers
3rd BM Excavation & Lansdcaping with Whitford Brother’s Electrical
Best Fire Truck –
1st Gore
2nd Brooklyn Fire Department
3rd Beaverbank – Kinsac Volunteer Fire Department (Station 48)
Best Decorated bike or wagon –
1st Ben, Zoe, Ben & Coralee
2nd JenniCakes
3rd Autolane
Best Decorated Animal -Lily the horse
Best “Everything Old is New Again” Costume 1st Maycee Jollimore
2nd Brookside Stables
3rd JenniCakes
The following were winners on the fair grounds:
Fair 50/50 taking home 662.25
Kendall Wile
Most dunks in the Dunk Tank with 10 dunks:
CJ Jesso taking home 100$
For highest score on High Striker:
Walker taking home a 25$ Eddys gift Card
The following people won at the Ox Pull:
1. Quinten Rafuse
2. Robby Dearman
3. Austin Swinamer
