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Hantsport man charged after taking vehicle from East Hants without consent

ByPat Healey

May 6, 2026 #East Hants, #Hnatsport, #RCMP, #theft, #uttering threats, #vehicle taken without consent, #Windsor RCMP
An RCMP vehicle with its lights on. (Healey photo)

EAST HANTS: An East Hants woman has learned a lesson of knowing who to trust the hard way.

East Hants RCMP Cpl. Jody Simpson said that officers responded to a report that a vehicle had been taken without the owner’s consent.

On April 30, a female had left an acquaintance in a vehicle with the keys and when she returned the 21 year old male from Hantsport had left with the vehicle. 

“The male did not respond to any messages as to where he or the vehicle was,” said Cpl. Simpson.

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Cpl. Simpson said police issued an alert for the vehicle in order to facilitate its recovery.

The male was located the following day and arrested by the Windsor RCMP. 

Cpl. Simpson said the man is facing one count of Taking a Motor Vehicle without Consent from East Hants, along with 12 other charges from other jurisdictions including Breach of Probation, Mischief, and Uttering Threats.

By Pat Healey

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