Hike N.S. offering fall guided hikes and walks across province

HALIFAX: Ever want to explore the trails in your community? Participate in a guided hike or walk in your area to enjoy the fall colours and see where the trails lead you!

“Fall is a perfect time to experience nature in our beautiful province,” said Hike N.S. Executive Director Janet Barlow.

“Whether you are a seasoned hiker or someone who enjoys less strenuous outings, our guided hike and walk series has you covered.”

Hike NS and 18 host organizations have partnered to offer the Fall Guided Hike and Walk Series from September 17th to November 20th. There are 39 walks scheduled province-wide. Local folks lead the walks, and participants qualify to win trail prizes.

Some of the free or low-cost walks require pre-registration.

The full schedule with registration details and directions can be found at www.hikenovascotia.ca. Hikes are listed by month and region: Annapolis Valley, Halifax, Highland, Fundy, and South Shore. The schedule includes hike/walk lengths and difficulty levels.

Hike NS thanks its local partners on the ground for organizing the walks as well as The Trail Shop, Goose Lane Editions, and the NS Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage for their support.

Hike NS encourages and promotes a growing walking and hiking culture throughout the province, striving to be the voice for those who hike, walk and snowshoe.