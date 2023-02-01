Hike NS invites MLAs to take #LoveOurTrailsNS Challenge

HALIFAX: MLAs across Nova Scotia are being invited by Hike N.S. to show some love for hiking trails.

As part of the group’s annual #LoveOurTrailsNS challenge, they are asking MLAs in particular, but also all Nova Scotians, to get out on a local trail this February, snap a photo and share it on social media with the #LoveOurTrailsNS hashtag.

“February is a great month for hiking, and with Valentine’s Day right there in the middle, an ideal month for showing your love for trails,” says Janet Barlow, Hike NS Executive Director. “Not to mention how good hiking is for your heart!”

Hike NS is hoping this fun challenge will highlight the importance of trails to Nova Scotians and nudge government to better support trails and hiking.

Trails are a place where we go for physical activity, for relieving stress, to support our mental health and to commune with nature.

Walking is the top choice for physical activity for Nova Scotians. Hiking is one of the top three outdoor tourist activities.

Hike NS says MLAs can act within government to increase funding for community volunteer trail groups, increase funding for trails in provincial parks and protected areas, protect more wilderness areas and become familiar with, and support, the provincial Trail Strategy.

The group is asking each Nova Scotian who loves trails to personally invite their own MLA to take the #LoveOurTrailsNS challenge.

Learn more at https://www.hikenovascotia.ca/news-love-our-trails/