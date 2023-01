LANTZ: Residents of all ages got to enjoy some ice time at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex on Jan. 28, courtesy of a local business.

Integrity Homes (Susan Fillmore and Melissa Berry) hosted the one hour event to give back to the community, and allow people a chance to lace them up and hit the ice.

From the looks of the ice when we were there, a good many took advantage of it to do just that.

Here are some photos from the event that we took: