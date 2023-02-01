PHOTOS: Family Winter Fest held in Fall River

FALL RIVER: There may not have been snow on the ground on Jan. 28, but that didn’t stop those who showed up from having some fun at the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre.

Community Family Winterfest, put on through Halifax Parks & Recreation and held locally through the youth group at the Snow Centre under the guidance of Chloe Hoffman and Tracy Burns-Gagnon, took place.

There were many activities for youth to take their chance at from crafts; to mini stick hockey; a photo booth; scavenger hunt; just to name a few

We stopped by just after it opened so there wasn’t many people there yet, but here are some pics we snapped.