Hilton, Woolaver named Lockview High’s athletes of the year

FALL RIVER: A pair of outstanding students shone brightly among the plethora of athletes that Lockview High has to earn top honours as the male and female athletes of the year.

The Fall River high school handed out their awards to teams and major athletic awards during a short ceremony inside a warm cafetorium on June 13.

It was a packed house of athletes, families, and friends for the ceremony. Many family members snapped photos as their loved one crossed the stage to pick up an award, whether it was in football; rugby; lacrosse; field hockey; or any of the sports recognized on this night.

The school had handed out major awards for Sportsperson of the year; Scholar Athletes of the Year; Team of the Year; Rookies of the Year and Freshman Scholar Athlete of the Year. Team awards were also presented.

Student Dallas Francis of Beaver Bank started the night of with the singing of O Canada.

Fall River’s Charlotte Hilton and Gabe Woolaver of Beaver Bank took home the big awards as they were named Female and Male Athlete of the Year at the ceremony.

Woolaver played on the boys rugby, baseball, lacrosse, slo-pitch, hockey, and football teams.

He won the coaches award in slo-pitch and was the top defensive player for hockey.

Meanwhile, the athletic Hilton competed in varsity girls soccer; lacrosse; ski; rugby; and track and field.

The N.S. representative on the 2023 Canada Games for ski won the coaches award for varsity girls soccer; co-mvp in Ski; and co-mvp in girls rugby.

She also has the distinction of being named female athlete of the year twice, having been named co-female athlete with Fiona Day in 2023.

Principal Kelly MacLeod presented both with their awards.

Charlotte Hilton and Fiona Day co-MVP award winners for girls rugby. (Healey photo)

Both Hilton and Woolaver were appreciative of the recognition bestowed upon them in their senior year.

“I think it’s super special,” said Hilton, “especially because I got to win it last year so its super cool that I got to win it again.

“It was great that I get to share it with Gabe as well.”

Woolaver said it was great.

“I’ve never gotten a big award like this so it’d something I’ll definitely remember,” he said.

“It’s super special.”

He thought it was cool to have so many friends and family there to see him get awarded the male athlete honours.

“I think it’s cool they’re all here to see me get it,” Woolaver said.

The valour award winners for saving the life of a man on the rugby pitch by recognizing what was happening and their quick actions. (Healey photo)

Adyson MacGillivray with her heart award for field hockey. (Healey photo)

The Lockview High Dragons football team, who won the division 2 football provincial title in a heart racing thriller, were named male team of the year, while the girls field hockey team won the female for back-to-back championships.

Some of the football team (others not in picture) named c0-team of the year with field hockey girls. (Healey photo)

Asher Medicraft and Paityn Fownes won the male and female rookies of the year award.

Medicraft plays boys lacrosse and is a member of the Speed club. He won the Heart award in lacrosse.

Asher Medicraft and Paityn Fownes presented the rookies of the year by Principal Kelly MacLeod. (Healey photo)

Fownes, a bright up and coming athlete, competed in badminton, track and field, varsity basketball, and slo-pitch.

She won the rookie of the year award for her team in slo-pitch.

Tucker Potter and Calleigh Burrows were presented with the Freshman Scholar Athlete of the years wards, which goes to a student-athlete in the grade 9-10 level.

Potter competed on the baseball, rugby, track and field, and football rosters.

He graced the stage to pick up awards in rugby as rookie of the year and was named an all star in football.

Burrows played on the girls lacrosse and girls varsity soccer team, where she earned the squad’s rookie of the year.

Tucker Potter and Calleigh Burrows were presented with the Freshman Scholar Athlete of the years wards. (Healey photo)

Two long veteran student-athletes earned the Sportsperson of the Year awards, handed out by principal Kelly MacLeod.

Kaitlyn Langille of Windsor Junction was presented with the ward as was Fall River’s Campbell Heighway.

Langille, who has many athletic genes running in her family being the sister to Lockview High alum Jill and Claire, competed in track and field, field hockey, varsity soccer, slo-pitch, and lacrosse.

She won the mvp award in field hockey; coaches award in lacrosse; and heart award in varsity girls soccer.

Heighway played varsity boys basketball; slo-pitch; track and field; and football.

He won the lineman of the year and was a Div 2 all star in football; and the heart award for basketball.

Fiona Day with an award from a team she competed on. (Healey photo)

For the final award of the night, Miles Chute of Windsor Junction and Fiona Day of Wellington picked up the Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year honours.

Chute competed in golf, hockey, and track and field.

Meanwhile, Day balanced her academics and studies alongside playing rugby, slo-pitch, track and field, lacrosse, and varsity girls soccer.

She was named the MVP for girls lacrosse and co-MVP for girls rugby.

(Healey photo)

Ski race team award winners. They won the provincial banner every year of high school. (Healey photo)

Here are a few non major award winner photos from team awards that were presented during the ceremony:

Cate Gaudry with her award. (Healey photo)

Tucker Potter with his boys rugby award (Healey photo)

Girls basketball award recipients. (Healey photo)