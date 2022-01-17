House fire victim assisted by Red Cross volunteers

INDIAN BROOK: The victim of a weekend house fire in Indian Brook is receiving lodging assistance.

In a tweet, the Canadian Red Cross said the fire on Meadow Brook Road in the Sipekne’katik First Nation in the early morning hours of Jan. 15 left a man homeless.

Fire departments from Indian Brook; Shubenacadie; Lantz; Enfield; and other mutual aid departments from neighbouring communities responded.

The Red Cross said the man was uninjured in the fire.

Neighbours of the resident posted videos of the raging flames, which were near their own home and a bedroom. It also was visible that the fire caught the man’s car on fire.

Crews responded, but the weather hampered them.

Volunteers from the Red Cross are providing the man with emergency lodging, meals, and he is also being assisted by the Sipekne’katik Band Council with other needs.