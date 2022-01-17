HALIFAX: Nova Scotia has expanded eligibility for COVID-19 booster doses to include anyone 18 years of age and older.



Booster doses are administered at least 168 days after the primary series. People who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or the one-dose Janssen vaccine are still eligible to schedule a booster dose of mRNA vaccine.



As well, more than 55,000 appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be added at clinics across the province. These appointments are available only to people 12 to 29 years of age at this time, and they will be open for booking starting today, January 17.



People 12 to 17 can only schedule a Pfizer vaccine for their first or second dose. This age group is not eligible for a booster dose.

People 18 to 29 are strongly encouraged to schedule a Pfizer vaccine for their first, second or booster dose as recent evidence shows there is a rare, but increased risk of myocarditis/pericarditis in young adults from Moderna vaccine as compared to Pfizer vaccine.Pfizer appointments will reopen to people 30 and older after the 12-29 age group has the chance to book.

People 30 and older who have scheduled a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appointment are encouraged to keep their appointment so they can receive their booster sooner and to reduce vaccine wastage.