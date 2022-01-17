FALL RIVER/WAVERLEY: Two drivers from the Fall River and Beaver Bank areas are facing stunting charges, while a Cooks Brook man was stopped for an expired plate and ended up charged with impaired driving.

Halifax District RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau said the three incidents were among six that resulted in stunting and impaired driving charges during a 12-hour span on Jan. 13.

On Jan. 13, at approximately 2:45 p.m., an officer observed a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Hwy. 102 in Bedford.

The officer activated the RADAR and measured the speed at 173 kilometres an hour in a 100 kilometres per hour, 73 km/h over the speed limit.

A 27-year-old Beaver Bank man was charged with stunting after the officer stopped his vehicle.

At approximately 7 p.m., an officer spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Hwy. 118 in Waverley.

The officer activated the RADAR and measured the speed at 158 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, 58 km/h over the speed limit.

Police charged a 48-year-old Fall River man with stunting after the officer stopped him.

Cpl. Croteau said that at approximately 9 p.m., an officer stopped a car for an expired plate on the Old Guysborough Rd, in Devon. The driver displayed signs of impairment.

“The driver provided a sample of breath into an approved screening device, which resulted in a fail,” said Cpl. Croteau.

As a result, the driver was arrested for impaired driving and his vehicle was seized.

The 25-year-old man from Cook Brooks was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on March 16, 2022.

At 2:30 a.m. on January 14, an officer conducted a traffic stop for driving aggressively on Sackville Dr. in Lower Sackville. The driver displayed signs of impairment.

The driver provided a sample of breath into an approved screening device, which resulted in a fail. As a result, the driver was arrested for Impaired Driving and his vehicle was seized.

The 24-year-old man from Bedford was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on February 23, 2022.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50. Impaired driving and speed are two of the major causes of significant injury and fatal collisions on our roads.

Road safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well.

If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, please report it by calling the RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). If you believe it is an emergency, call 911.

Other incidents included:

At approximately 8:35 p.m., an officer stopped a car on Dartmouth Rd, in Bedford and the driver displayed signs of impairment.

The driver provided a sample of breath into an approved screening device, which resulted in a fail.

As a result, the driver was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and his vehicle was seized.

The 51-year-old man from Boutliers Point was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on March 8, 2022.

At 9:20 p.m. a member saw a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Hwy. 107 in East Preston.

The officer activated the RADAR and measured the speed at 153 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, 53 km/h over the speed limit.

The officer stopped the car and charged the driver, a 53-year-old from East Chezzetcook, with Stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.