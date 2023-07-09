HRM set to welcome 750 Indigenous Nations for NAIG 2023

HALIFAX: The municipality is pleased to be welcoming athletes, coaches, staff, performers and spectators of the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) 2023.

Close to 5,000 athletes representing more than 750 Indigenous Nations will be gathering to compete in the games from Saturday, July 15 to Sunday, July 23. All events, with exception of the Opening Ceremony are free and open to the public.

Residents are invited to watch the competition and participate in arts and cultural programming. For a full schedule, please visit www.naig2023.com.

The municipality is also advising residents of the following service impacts for Parks & Recreation facilities and programming.

The Halifax Common will be used as the NAIG Cultural Village and will serve as the softball venue. Fencing will start being installed on Thursday, July 13. Public access will be maintained during the Games, but certain routes may be blocked. Residents are asked to plan for additional time during commutes across the Common.

The Citadel Community Centre will be closed for regular programming from Saturday, July 15 to Sunday, July 23. The facility will remain open for spectators to watch the Games.

The Bedford Hammonds Plains Community Centre will be closed for regular programming from Saturday, July 15 to Sunday, July 23. The facility will remain open for spectators to watch the Games.

The Emera Oval will be closed on Friday, July 21 from 4 p.m. onward, but will remain open on all other days during the Games.

The Emera Oval will be closed on Friday, July 21 from 4 p.m. onward, but will remain open on all other days during the Games.

Point Pleasant Park will serve as the cross-country venue on Friday, July 21 (with a rain date of Saturday, July 22). During this time, the trails outlined in the attached map (external link) be closed to the public.

Residents are also asked to keep their dogs on-leash while using Point Pleasant Park during the Games. This will reduce the risk of dogs interfering with the Games.

Residents can expect higher than usual traffic at the Beazley Park Sport Field and Lake Banook as they host programming.

Municipal venues will be used during the Games. Residents are asked to contact their local recreation centre for more information.

Residents can expect higher than usual traffic throughout the municipality during the Games.

A public service announcement, outlining parking restrictions and street closures, will be issued next week. In addition, a transit loop will be in service for athletes and volunteers for the duration of the Games.

For more information, visit www.naig2023.com.