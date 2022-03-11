HRM: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that it is no longer safe to be on frozen lakes and ponds, as there is noticeable thin ice and open water in many lakes across the region.

The Ice Thickness Testing program has concluded for the 2021/22 winter season.

year, the municipality provides weekly reports on ice thickness testing undertaken on more than 70 lakes throughout the region. This testing will resume late 2022.

This time of year, rising temperatures and snow cover on frozen bodies of water can increase the ice melt significantly each day.

Residents are asked to take safety precautions for themselves and their families by avoiding any further recreation activities on frozen lakes and ponds, including walking, snowmobiling, and skating.