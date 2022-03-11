Missing Wittenberg man’s case added to Rewards Program

WITTENBERG: The 2020 missing person case of a man from Wittenberg in Colchester County has been added to the provincial Rewards Program.

In a release, Justice Minister Brad Johns said the province is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the disappearance of Matthew Simon Harrie.



On September 26, 2020, the RCMP initiated a missing person investigation after family members had no contact with Mr. Harrie for several weeks.

Mr. Harrie was 35 years old at the time of his disappearance.

He was last seen outside his home in Wittenburg, Colchester County, on September 20, 2020.

The release said He has not been seen by family or friends since that time and has not had contact with anyone, including his parents, who he spoke with regularly.



Investigators believe people have information that could result in locating Mr. Harrie.



“When a loved one goes missing, it has ripple effects throughout the community,” said Justice Minister Brad Johns. “I urge you to come forward if you think you have information that might help solve this missing person case.”

Anyone with information regarding the missing person case of Matthew Simon Harrie should call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.



Quick Facts:

— established in 2006, the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program is an additional tool to help police gather information on unsolved crimes

— the reward is payable in Canadian funds and will be allocated as deemed just by the Minister of Justice for the Province of Nova Scotia

— employees of law enforcement and correctional agencies are not eligible to collect this reward

— anyone with information on this crime who prefers to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Nova Scotia at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)