Province announces funding to assist seniors stay home longer; make workplaces safer

HALIFAX: The government is investing over $500,000 in new equipment to support seniors and people caring for them at home and in long-term care facilities.

The Canadian Red Cross in Nova Scotia will receive $266,000 to purchase 56 hospital beds and 35 bariatric beds, expanding the Community Bed Loan Program. The program provides specialized beds to eligible Nova Scotians who need them in their homes, improving safety and in some cases, helping people get home from the hospital sooner.



“The Red Cross is always there to respond when we need them and help make sure Nova Scotians live safer, fuller lives,” said Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Barbara Adams. “Expanding this program will give many more older Nova Scotians the care they need while living in their homes longer so they can be closer to their friends and family.”

This investment is in addition to the regular funding support for the bed loan program.

The government will also fund 66 new portable lifts to help long-term care workers move residents more safely. The cost is $264,000.



Quotes:

“Our support for the provincial bed loan program will help more seniors remain in their homes. We know that many seniors face social isolation, especially during lengthy hospital stays, and this program will allow seniors to age in their own communities, staying closer to their loved ones.”

– Darren Fisher, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour

“The bed loan program is a hidden gem, with most Nova Scotians unaware of our provincewide network of depots, technicians and vehicles that maintain, deliver, install and pick up home-use hospital beds. This program often shortens or avoids a patient’s hospital stay and helps ensure greater safety in their home.”

– Christina Baert-Wilson, Provincial Director, Nova Scotia, Canadian Red Cross



Quick Facts:

— the funding is through the Canada-Nova Scotia Home and Community Care and Mental Health and Addictions Services Funding Agreement

— in February, the Canadian Red Cross provided staffing support to long-term care facilities in Nova Scotia after an emergency request for federal assistance



Additional Resources:

More information on the Community Bed Loan Program is available at:

— https://novascotia.ca/dhw/ccs/health-equipment.asp

— https://www.redcross.ca/in-your-community/nova-scotia/health-equipment-loans/bed-loan-program