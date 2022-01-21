Hyde’s Bridge installation to be completed by end of 2022: Minister

LANTZ: Residents in the Lantz-Dutch Settlement area might be feeling a bit more at ease.

After almost three years of having their communities broken up on Hwy 277 area because of the closure of the wooden Hyde’s Bridge, that will be ending by the end of the year, if not sooner.

Currently, residents from the area have to make an extended trip around to Elmsdale Road if they wanted to go from the side near Brickyard Park to say Dutch Settlement Elementary School (as examples).

Residents in Lantz could also detour to Milford Road and through Carroll’s Corner.

Public Works Minister Kim Masland said in an interview on Jan. 13, that work is underway.

“We’re looking at starting further work in the Spring,” said Masland during question-and-answer form media following the announcement of the provinces five-year Highway Plan. “It is to be finished by the end of 2022.”

She said the fabrication is here to be put in place for the bridge, which will be two-lanes, replacing the currently closed one-lane wooden bridge.

Don Maillet, District Director who was also on the zoom video conference, confirmed that information.

“The panel bridge is purchased and is in inventory today and we have access to it,” he said.

He said a tender will be issued shortly for the installation of the structure.

“We anticipate that this will happen during this construction season,” said Maillet.