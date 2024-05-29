NOTE: The Laker News will be sharing stories of three people–two kids and a family–who have been impacted by the use of the IWK over the next three days. Watch for their stories in our newsletter this coming weekend and support the IWK Telethon if you can.

HALIFAX: For the first time, the IWK Foundation is hosting a weekend of giving to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the IWK Telethon for Children and 40 years of Maritime generosity.

To recognize this incredible milestone, the IWK Radiothon, IWK Telethon Live Tribute Show, and IWK Telethon for Children will take place over one weekend, from May 31 to June 2.

Tune in, donate, and celebrate during this special weekend that will raise much-needed funds for the IWK while sharing patient family stories, celebrating donor generosity, reflecting on the past 40 years, and looking towards the future of children’s health.

Weekend of giving schedule

IWK Radiothon : Friday, May 31, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Broadcasting live from the Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, N.S. on 10 Bell Media stations across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. IWK Telethon Live Tribute Show on CTV: Saturday, June 1, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A two-hour event dedicated to the community. It will be an evening filled with reflection, gratitude, celebration, live performances, and local entertainment.

Friday, May 31, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring performances by Neon Dreams, Joe H Henry Irish Mythen, Morgan Toney, O’Sound and The IWK Band.

40 th IWK Telethon for Children on CTV :

: Sunday, June 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Live broadcast will include heartwarming stories from across the Maritimes. There will be follow-up with familiar faces from past Telethons, and much more.



To learn more, please visit: https://iwkfoundation.org/telethon