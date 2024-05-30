Silt flow into Lake Fletcher being monitored by N.S. Environment

FLETCHERS LAKE: The heavy rains on Tuesday saw siltation flow down along water and into Lake Fletcher.

A resident took video and posted it on Waverley, Wellington, Windsor Junction and area community Facebook page, and it has garnered lots of comments.

The video shows the brownish coloured water coming down at the north end of Lake Fletcher.

The resident said the silt is coming from the Aerotech/Wellington Connector project.

Silt flows down a stream to Lake Fletcher. (Videos till/submitted photo)

The Laker News reached to the Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change for comment.

We asked if they were aware and what they would action would be taken if they did, and if they weren’t aware what the next steps were.

“Our office received a report of siltation in Fletchers Lake today (May 29),” said spokeswoman Kristin Matthews. “We will continue to monitor.

“We are following up with those involved regarding next steps.”

No further details were involved on what those next steps would be.