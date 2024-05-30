Officials aim for July 10 re-opening of East Hants Aquatic Centre

ELMSDALE: Officials from the East Hants Aquatic Centre say they have a target date of July 10 to have the facility reopened.

The Aquatic Centre provided an update to the community on their Facebook page on the progress of the electrical repairs from last July’s flooding that forced the new facility to close and leaving residents and patrons who used it without a spot to go for swimming and lessons.

In the update, the Aquatic Centre said that most of the electrical and mechanical work required to operate the pool equipment is complete. Necessary pool equipment has been replaced and refurbished.

“There are some remaining small items that are getting completed over the next few weeks,” said the update. “Front desk repairs have started and are expected to be finished in the next two weeks.”

The other good news is, the Aquatic Centre said they are now starting to fill the pools with water.

“We are hopeful this will be a smooth process as all our systems come back online,” they said in their update.

What’s next?

“We are starting to recruit and re-train our Aquatics staff this week,” the update continued. “Over the next few weeks, we will begin re-training staff in first aid, lifesaving and other training required for the facility to operate.

“Job ads, with multiple opportunities available, will be on our website soon.”

The centre update said if people are interested in joining the Aquatics team to visit their Employment page.

What is the tentative re-opening date?

“We are working toward opening on Wednesday, July 10, 2024,” the update said. “Another update will be posted closer to this time.

“We will continue to update the public as we approach this date and advise if there will be further delays or if there is a possibility of opening sooner.”

Programming & Services

Immediate aquatic programming that will be offered will include open swims, lane swims, aquafit and lifesaving training programs (Bronze, National Lifeguard and Swim For Life Instructor).

“As our staffing levels are in a rebuilding mode, the East Hants Aquatic Centre will be preparing for swim lessons to begin in the Fall to better accommodate demand,” continued the update. “If staffing levels are able to accommodate an August swim lesson option, this will be communicated in early July.”

Summer Day Camp programming at the Aquatic Centre is open for registration.

The update said if there are times where the pool is not available, camps will continue in the Community Room.

“We know you love our splash pad,” said the update. “The splash pad will re-open once all systems are confirmed to be back online and functioning properly – follow our social media for an opening date.”

For folks looking for a summer swim opportunity, officials strongly encouraged them to look at joining the East Hants Stingrays Summer Swim Team.

All Aquatic Centre updates are available here: https://ow.ly/tq5150S0VLp