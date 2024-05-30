LANTZ: More than a dozen organizations within the East Hants and surrounding community benefited from East Hants Tide Fest 2023.

The event, held at the East Hants Sportsplex, proved to be a resounding success.

With the generous contributions from numerous sponsors, the invaluable assistance of dedicated volunteers, and the unwavering support of our community, Tide Fest was able to achieve remarkable outcomes.

The 2024 edition is being finalized by the hard working volunteer committee. This year’s event is set for July 12-14.

Check out Tide Fest on Facebook or their website tidefest.ca for more.

Together, Tide Fest 2023 made significant donations to the following local organizations:

* East Hants Skating Club

* Summer Camps Unplugged Society

* East Hants Arena Association

* CCOA (Corridor Community Options for Adults)

* East Hants Family Resource Centre

* Milford Recreation Association

* Christmas with Community Event

* Tots Academy Child Care Society

* Lantz Recreation Society

* HERH Grad Class 2024

* Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank Association

* Hants North Community Food Bank Association

* Indian Brook Food Bank Society

* Shumilacke Food Bank Society

Organizers are looking forward to seeing everyone from July 12-14, 2024.