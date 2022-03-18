HALIFAX: The top ranked UPEI Panthers women’s basketball team overcame a couple rough patches to defeat the eighth seed Dalhousie Tigers on Thursday night at the AUS Basketball championships at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

The Panthers started off a bit sloppy but still manage to lead 14-4 after the first quarter, however the Tigers seemed to get the mojo going and closed the gap.

In the end it wasn’t enough as the Matt Gamblin-coached Panthers punched their ticket to the 1 p.m. semi-final on Saturday March 19 against the winner of the Memorial-CBU quarterfinal.

Fall River’s Grace Lancaster, a freshman on the young squad, had ample playing time as Gamblin showed confidence in his young freshman in key situations.

The Lockview High alum contributed 15 points in 10 minutes of game action (although it seemed like she was on the court much longer).

“I think it was a really good game,” said Lancaster post-game. “We definitely had a couple rough parts for sure.”

The Panthers had plenty of chances to score when Dal held a 2-0 lead in the first quarter, but the luck wasn’t going their way.

“The shots weren’t falling our way,” said the daughter of Lori and Scott Lancaster of St. Andrews Village.

She was three-for-nine in three points; she had two rebounds and two assists.

Alicia Bowering with 19 points and Lauren Rainford with 15 points also were top point getters for the Charlottetown-based squad.

Lancaster said the team stuck together defensively for all 40 minutes of play.

“Even if offence wasn’t doing the best our defence stuck together and that’s what I think pulled us through in the end,” she said.

She said she got the nerves out early on.

“I was really excited to play here at the Scotiabank Centre because I’ve come and watched here many times, so it was cool to play in it,” said Lancaster. “I used my nerves for good and it went well.”

Her parents, grandparents and sister Ellie were front row in the crowd, and they made sure their voices could be heard.

“I certainly did hear them all,” said Lancaster with a chuckle. “Thanks

Gamblin said Lancaster played well as a rookie.

“Our team is very young so it’s not all about tonight but the work she put in through the whole year,” said Gamblin. “Grace is a hard worker and she’s playing well.”