Law firm Burchell MacDougall to celebrate 80 years

ELMSDALE/TRURO: Burchell MacDougall LLP, one of the oldest and most established law firms in Nova Scotia, is pleased to mark their 80th anniversary in 2024.

Founded in 1944 by R. Lorne MacDougall and Wilfred Burchell, the firm planted their roots in Truro, and, despite facing early challenges, including two office fires within three years of its establishment, MacDougall and Burchell persevered, embodying the resilience and determination the firm still carries on today.

Burchell MacDougall moved into their landmark office in the historic The Gables building in Truro’s downtown in 1974.

The firm has since grown to include additional offices in Elmsdale, Halifax, Wolfville, and Stellarton, with a team of over 30 lawyers and 40 support staff devoted to delivering exceptional legal services across a wide range of practice areas.

Eight decades later, Burchell MacDougall proudly maintains its founding principles of commitment to legal excellence and giving back to the community.

“This is a tremendous milestone for Burchell MacDougall, and we are thrilled to celebrate 80 years of service to our clients and communities at large,” says Kelly Mittelstadt, managing partner with the firm.

“We are deeply grateful to our clients for entrusting us with their legal needs and to our dedicated team of lawyers and staff whose unwavering commitment and hard work have enabled us to prosper.”

In addition to the legal achievements of the firm, Burchell MacDougall is recognized for their philanthropy and community engagement. They give back to the communities they call home, both monetarily, through sponsorships, event support, and capital campaigns, and with their time, through the volunteer efforts of their lawyers and staff.

“Looking ahead,” says Mittelstadt, “Burchell MacDougall remains steadfast in our mission to provide innovative legal solutions, uphold the highest ethical standards, and continue our legacy of community involvement for generations to come.”

Burchell MacDougall will celebrate their anniversary with an open house at their Truro office on October 17, 2024.

Details will be available on their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/burmaclawyers) in the coming weeks.