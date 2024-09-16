MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT: Early Morning Rain: The Legend of Gordon Lightfoot lands in Middle Musquodoboit at the Bicentennial Theatre next month.

The performance is scheduled for Friday, October 4 at 7:30pm.

It will celebrate the life and songs of the Canadian music legend with a tune-filled party that will thrill fans.

Leisa Way & The Wayward Wind Band take the audience on a musical journey through the remarkable life and career of the Canadian folk-rock legend. An all-star Canadian ensemble of award-winning musicians, under the musical direction of Bruce Ley (composer of the Academy Award nominated film, The Painted Door), capture the magic of Lightfoot’s live performances in this two-hour celebration, with fascinating stories, facts and anecdotes that pay homage to the iconic Canadian singer-songwriter.

This impeccably staged concert includes a 5-piece band with an all-star lineup including Canada’s Songbird Leisa Way (Toronto’s Musician of the Year, Way worked with Long John Baldry), Junior Riggin (Susan Aglukark, Beverley Mahodd) on bass & vocals, Don Reid on drums & vocals (Pauly & the Goodfellas, Orchestra London), and Bruce Ley on piano & vocals (Tommy Hunter Show/Dolly Parton/Chet Baker/Brenda Lee etc, etc.).

This group of seasoned performers, along with up-and-coming rising stars, flatpicking guitarist & vocalist, Brant Garratt (Duke St. Turnaround), and 23-year-old guitar protégé Jack Gaughan on guitars & vocals, raise the roof on every stage they grace.

This superb concert includes hits like “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway,” “Sundown,” “For Lovin’ Me,” “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” “Cotton Jenny”, “Song for a Winters Night”, “Ribbon of Darkness,” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”, just to name a few.

Gordon Lightfoot is a national treasure and was a legend in his own lifetime.

“What makes this performance special is the storytelling and the great connection these musicians have to the music, and to their audience,” says show creator Leisa Way.

“They love the music, they love Gord, and they perform these tunes from the heart. Audiences naturally respond with standing ovations and the best part is hearing the audience sing along to every song.”

Take a trip down memory lane, and join Leisa Way and The Wayward Wind Band for this magnificent night of greatest hits from Canada’s favourite troubadour, Gordon Lightfoot.

Early Morning Rain: The Legend of Gordon Lightfoot sets down at the Bicentennial Theatre on Friday, October 4 at 7:30pm.

Tickets on sale now at https://bicentennialtheatre.ca/js_events/early-morning-rain/ .