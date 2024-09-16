From a release

HALIFAX: A new supportive housing development for people experiencing chronic homelessness will soon be available in Halifax with funding from the provincial and federal governments.



Ozanam Place, being built by the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul at 2445 Brunswick St., is a 38-unit development that includes 33 studio apartments and five one-bedroom units. Ten units will be accessible.



“We’re pleased to support the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul with this development that will provide safe, affordable and supportive housing for vulnerable Nova Scotians,” said Community Services Minister Brendan Maguire, on behalf of John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“This is another great example of how government and community partners are working together to bring more affordable, supportive housing solutions to Nova Scotians, faster.”

The total project cost is more than $14 million, and completion is expected in the spring.

The province contributed a $3.6-million forgivable loan through the Affordable Housing Development Program, and more than $11 million in forgivable funding is from the Government of Canada’s Rapid Housing Initiative, administered by the Halifax Regional Municipality.



The Department of Community Services will fund wraparound supports and services tailored to meet the needs of residents.

Services could include support for maintaining the unit, referrals to mental health and addictions programs and healthcare services, and navigation.

“All levels of government must work to ensure the most vulnerable among us can remain safe and housed. The announcement of 38 new permanently affordable, supportive homes in Halifax is exactly how we do it.

By partnering together, we’re making a big difference for the families who will soon call Ozanam Place home.

“I’m grateful to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul for their leadership on this project and their many decades of service to Haligonians.”

— Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West, on behalf of Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities



“These housing units offer not only a safe and supportive place for people to live, they offer hope and dignity.

“Through the dedicated work of Saint Vincent de Paul, and their partners, some of our most vulnerable residents will have an opportunity for more permanent housing and well-being.”

– HRM Mayor Mike Savage

“The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul is an international lay Catholic charity, operating in Nova Scotia since 1853.

“Ozanam Place, our supportive housing project, is an extension of the mission of Saint Vincent de Paul to help those in need in all possible ways.

“We are grateful for the funding from our partners including the federal and provincial governments, the Halifax Regional Municipality and the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia.”

— Ray Burke, President, Society of Saint Vincent de Paul – Halifax Particular Council



“Seniors who experience homelessness struggle with chronic health conditions and have not been successful in remaining housed because of the lack of support.

We are excited to be part of a team that will be providing these individuals with dignified and supportive housing.

“As with all our housing and supports, we will prioritize people from African Nova Scotian, Indigenous, trans and gender-diverse communities, as well as those folks experiencing chronic homelessness.”

— Marie-France LeBlanc, President and CEO, North End Community Health Centre

– the development is next door to Hope Cottage on land owned by the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul

– the building will be operated by the North End Community Health Centre

– units will be prioritized for people aged 50 and older who are on the By-Name List and in need of supports

– community housing organizations and private developers can apply for forgivable loans from Nova Scotia’s Affordable Housing Development Program to help fund the construction of new housing or the conversion of non-residential buildings

– the Rapid Housing Initiative is part of Canada’s National Housing Strategy, a $115–billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home