PHOTOS/VIDEO: Putting on fun for the community at Gold Rush Days

WAVERLEY: It was a great Gold Rush Days this year celebrating the community of Waverley and it’s history.
There was plenty to do for all from bouncy castles; to concert performance; fireworks; and even a car show, plus much more.
The event was put on a dedicated group of volunteers and made possible through business sponsorship support.
The Waverley Heritage Museum; Village Green; McDonald Sports Park; and Waverley Legion were all utilized for a variety of events during Gold Rush Days.
Wayne’s Hot Rods & Customs organized the car show held on the Village Green on Sunday morning.
Check out a recap of this years event in our video story.
Video story sponsored by: Joanne Pullin – eXp Realty
Video shot by Matt Dagley
