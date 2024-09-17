PHOTOS/VIDEO: Putting on fun for the community at Gold Rush Days

WAVERLEY: It was a great Gold Rush Days this year celebrating the community of Waverley and it’s history.

There was plenty to do for all from bouncy castles; to concert performance; fireworks; and even a car show, plus much more.

The event was put on a dedicated group of volunteers and made possible through business sponsorship support.

The Waverley Heritage Museum; Village Green; McDonald Sports Park; and Waverley Legion were all utilized for a variety of events during Gold Rush Days.

Wayne’s Hot Rods & Customs organized the car show held on the Village Green on Sunday morning.

Check out a recap of this years event in our video story.

Video story sponsored by: Joanne Pullin – eXp Realty

Video shot by Matt Dagley

VIDEO:

Shaydid performs at Gold Rush Days. (Dagley Media photo)

Chickenburgers were served up at Waverley Heritage Museum. (Dagley Media photo)

Popcorn is dished up. (Dagley Media photo)

Fireworks blast over Lake William to end Saturday events at Gold Rush Days. (Dagley Media photo)

The music had even the youngest Gold Rush Days attendee dancing. (Dagley Media photo)

The sign above the stage. (Dagley Media photo)

A chickenburger is dished up. (Dagley Media photo)

Shaydid performs as seen from the back of the stage. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat hit the target but it didn’t go in to put the Waverley Animal Hospital vet into the water so he was allowed to push it. (Dagley media photo)

Pat points to his visor hat that has the video story sponsor logo as cars are behind him at the car show. (Dagley Media photo)