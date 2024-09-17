East Hants woman gets driving suspension for impaired driving

GORE: Police issued a 15-day license suspension to a woman after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 354 in Gore on Sept. 6.

RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said that Gore fire, along with EHS and ECMP responded to the call.

“Upon arrival officers learned that the driver of a small car failed to recognize slower moving traffic and couldn’t manage to avoid rear ending a vehicle ahead,” he said.

“The car spun out and ran into a guard rail.”

Const. Burns said fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

“The female driver was still in the vehicle on arrival and displayed signs of impairment,” said Const. Burns.

She was arrested for impaired driving.

Police transported the woman to the Enfield Detachment where she subsequently provided samples of her breath. The results were 80 mg% and 70 mg%.

The result led to police issuing her a 15-day licence suspension.