JR C Pens win league title; off to Maritime championships

LANTZ: The East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins are ready to battle for the Maritime Jr C Championship.

The Pens earned the right to represent N.S. at the championship, April 24-27 in Barrington Passage, by sweeping the Spryfield Attack in their best-of-seven final series.

East Hants won the fourth game in the series against the Attack by a score of 8-1 before the home fans at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The Pens will open the tournament against New Brunswick in a 4:30 p.m. puck drop on April 24.

On April 25, East Hants will battle P.E.I. in a 4:30 p.m. game as well.

The final round robin game will see the host Storm and the Pens do battle in a 4 pm puck drop on April 26.

The top two teams will vie for the Maritime Jr C Championship on April 27. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m.

In the final on Saturday night, Sam Rogers had two goals, and two assists and Garret MacLean had a goal and three helpers to power the Pens offence.

Gabe Rendell earned the goaltending win.

Mitch Cook came on in relief as the game got a bit testy in the final minutes of the contest.