Teams take to the field at Lockview Rugby’s annual ICEBREAKER

DARTMOUTH: More than 400 rugby players from across Nova Scotia braved the cold weather on Saturday to take part in the annual ICEBREAKER tournament hosted by Lockview High School Rugby.

The tournament took place at the turf fields at Harbour East in Burnside, near Dartmouth Crossing, all day on April 5.

This year’s event saw 20 boys’ and girls’ teams from across the province compete in a full day of early-season action, energy, and development.

Now in its year 17, the ICEBREAKER has grown into a staple of the Nova Scotia rugby calendar.

Designed to help teams ease into the spring season, the ICEBREAKER allows coaches to be on the field during play—offering guidance, encouragement, and a chance to teach in real time.

For many players that took to the pitch, specifically those new to rugby, it’s a valuable stepping stone before the regular season begins.

“The level of support and positivity out here is incredible,” said one coach. “It’s competitive, but also about learning and building team culture. You really feel the rugby community come together.”

Hosted by the Lockview High School boys’ and girls’ rugby programs, the event was powered by a team of dedicated volunteers who kept the long day running smoothly.

Despite the cold weather, the enthusiasm on the turf never faded.

With a strong turnout, great attitudes, and a shared love of the game, the 2025 ICEBREAKER once again delivered what it’s known for—rugby at its roots, full of heart and promise.