Locals key in Bedford Blues four provincial hockey titles

FALL RIVER: Several local players played key roles as the Bedford Blues won four provincial hockey championships on the weekend.

The U11B Blues White; the U13A Blues; the U13AA Blues; and the U18AA Blues won titles from Hockey Nova Scotia.

That marked four provincial banners coming home to the Bedford Minor Hockey Association, and players from the Fall River/Windsor Junction and surrounding communities played an important part.

On Saturday, the U11B Bedford Blues White brought home the provincial championship, downing the Truro Bearcats 5-2.

Later that afternoon, the U13A Bedford Blues hockey team won provincial gold at the Day of Champions in Truro.

The Blues skated to a 4-1 victory over the Glace Bay Miners, with local Tyler Penny snipping all four goals for Bedford.

Other teammates from the Fall River and surrounding area include: goalies Carter Smith and Luke Gimbett; and players Max Leblanc, Aiden Stewart, Rowen MacLellan, Reid Maidment, and Isaac Fielden.

The winning continued on Sunday as the U13AA Bedford Blues defeated the Antigonish Bulldogs 4-1.

That allowed them to take Bedford’s third Provincial title of the weekend!!

To end the weekend, the U18AA won Bedford’s fourth title of the weekend by blanking Strait Richmond 1-0.