Gold, four silver for local gymnasts at provincial championships

FALL RIVER: It was a medal-filled competition for five gymnasts from the Fall River area on the weekend.

According to information supplied to The Laker News, gymnasts Rowen MacLellan; Madelyn Stanley; Jorja MacDonald; Eva Comeau; and Mylene Landry all brought home some hardware at the Nova Scotia Gymnastics provincial championships.

The provincials were held at Titans Gymnastics in Westphal.

Jorja MacDonald. (Submitted photo)

Eva Comeau of Fletchers Lake took home gold in Argo 6.

Meanwhile, Landry from Wellington in Novice 7, MacDonald from Windsor Junction in Open 8, and Fall River’s Stanley and MacLellan all captured silver medals at the competition.

It was a good showing of how their hard work paid off with medal-worthy performances to cap their seasons.

