From the Firehouse – March 2025

Brought to you by:

LANTZ: It was a busy March for volunteer firefighters with local departments.

Here are some call info details as provided by the departments participating which includes Shubenacadie Fire; Indian Brook fire; Elmsdale fire; Lantz Fire; Milford Fire, Stewiacke fire, Kennetcook Fire, Nine Mile River Fire, and Uniacke & District Fire.

For Elmsdale fire, they responded to 27 calls, led by 17 medical assists.

They also heard their pagers for four structure fires; two vehicle fires; two MVC’s; one alarm; and one brush fire;

Lantz fire responded to 11 medical assists among their 16 calls in the month.

The department also attended to two structure fires; one resuce RIT team request; one brush fire; one vehicle fire.

Stewiacke fire responded to 31 calls, led by 22 medical assists.

There were three mutual aid requests two to Musquodoboit and one to Indian Brook; three grass fires; two MVC’s; and one vehicle fire.

For Indian Brook fire, they responded to 12 calls, led by two commercial fire alarms (both were false alarm); four mutual aid calls to Shubie Fire; one residential fire alarm (false alarm); one suspicious odour; one structure fire (small shed); one grass fire; one MVC; and one medical assist (overdose).

Uniacke & District fire responded to 26 calls in March. That tally was led by 16 medical assists; three mutual aid requests; two MVC’s; two illegal burns; two structure fires; and one alarm activation.

For Nine Mile River fire, they had six calls, eld by four mutual aid requests and then two grass fires.

Kennetcook fire attended to nine calls led by four medical assists.

The department also attended to one grass fire; one MVC; one structure fire; one ATV request; and one brush fire.

For Milford Fire, they received 12 calls in March, with nine mutual aid requests topping the tally.

The calls consisted of three Vehicle Fires; two Chimney Fires; two Fire Alarms; two Medicals; one Garbage Fire; one Grass Fire; and a Structure Fire.

From the Firehouse is brought to you by: