SHUBENACADIE: The Shubenacadie Hay Days committee is holding a logo design contest for the event and Canada Day.
Organizers are inviting all creative minds to submit their designs.
The submission will give those entering a a chance to have their logo featured on official T-Shirt and used in all future branding.
Here are some of the contest details:
Theme: HayDay and Canada Day Submission Deadline: April 30, 2025
Prize: Winning logo will be featured on the official T-Shirt and used in all future branding.
Ways to enter:
1. Create a unique logo that represents the spirit of HayDay and Canada Day.
2. Submit your design to info@shubie.ca
3. Include your name, contact information, and a brief description of your design.
The winning announcement will take place on May 6, 2025. The Laker News will cover the announcement.
Hay Days also has some volunteer opportunities.
The committee is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help with the fun filled Day and Youth Run on Canada Day!
How to Volunteer:
1. Sign up by emailing info@shubie.ca
2. Include your name, contact information, and when you are available.