Gillis supportive of HRM’s decision to stop posting on X

BEAVER BANK/FALL RIVER: The councillor for Lower Sackville -Beaver Bank is supportive of HRM’s decision to move away from the X/Twitter social media platform as a way to communicate with residents.

Billy Gillis said his mind was changed on whether HRM should remove X as a social media platform upon learning information about the municipality’s account.

The removal of X/Twitter as a platform for HRM to relay information has been a contentious topic. It came up at a vote on Tuesday’s regional council and passed with all but Councillor David Hendsbee voting for the motion, made by Councillor Laura White. The motion in February had asked for a staff report.

Gillis had initially been against HRM removing the platform when the motion was first introduced as it would restrict some residents that only use X from receiving information from the municipality.

“I ultimately voted in favor of removing the platform as there was declining engagement and HRM Communications had already begun taking steps of getting off the platform, before the original motion was introduced,” Gillis told The Laker News on Tuesday evening

Gillis, who uses X/Twitter to regularly post and share information, said he plans to continue that with his councillor account.

“I will still be using my HRM Councilor account, as I still have residents in my district that strictly use X,” he said.

“I want them to be able to interact with their councilor.”

He said the removal of X/Twitter only affects the main HRM government accounts and not business units such as Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire.

“They, as well as Halifax Water, will continue to use X to communicate with residents for the time being,” he added.

VIDEO: Discussion on the removal of X during council. Video clipped by Dagley Media.

He said HRM is currently taking steps to transition to Blue Sky while limiting posting on X, trying to ensure a smooth transition in the coming months.

Gillis said there have been some Councilors in other districts, that had gotten feedback from their residents to leave the platform.

He has not received any from his District.

“While I completely disagree with the owner of the X/Twitter platform, his views and his interference in democracy in both Canada and the U.S.,” said Gillis, “there has been a movement globally by government and corporations to transition away from the X platform.”

The Laker News did reach out to Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon as well for comment but had not heard back by time we posted this story. We will update this story with her comments if we receive them.