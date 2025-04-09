VIDEO/PHOTOS: Plungers hit Halifax Harbour for a good cause

HALIFAX: It may have been a cold and windy Saturday morning, but that didn’t stop more than 40 people from taking the plunge into Halifax Harbour.

The seventh annual Polar Plunge had people freezin’ for a reason in support of Special Olympics Nova Scotia. The plunge is organized by the Nova Scotia Law Enforcement Torch Run (NSLETR).

There were various teams, including members from Halifax Regional Police; New Glasgow Police; Kentville Police; RCMP; and even the Sackville Bravehearts which consisted of local Special Olympic athletes.

The Laker News’ Pat Healey was invited to join the Bravehearts and he did so willingly.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Bravehearts were the first team to take to the Hrabour to kick off the event.

Before they all plunged into the water, there was an opening ceremony at Grand Parade by HRM City Hall to start the event.

Dylan Balmaceda from the Bravehearts, and son to East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Mike Balmaceda, read the Oath for Special Olympic Athletes.

The athletes and teams then lined up and were escorted down to the waterfornt and the Harbour Stairs by the Queens Marque by Police Motocycle team.

The Bravehearts were the top fundraising team for the event, which met and exceeded its goal of raising $20,000 this year.

The Video story is sponsored by Sara Keyes Remax Nova and edited by Matt Dagley

Here are a few photos from the event.

Dylan Balmaceda leads the parade of athletes and other participants for the Polar Plunge. (Dagley Media photo)

The Sackville Bravehearts ready to take the plunge. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Officers dive into the Halifax Harbour during the Polar Plunge. (Dagley Media photo)

The Sackville Bravehearts warm inside HRM City Hall before the Polar Plunge. (Dagley Media photo)