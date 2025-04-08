FALL RIVER: Time is running out to get your tickets to the Fall River & Area Business Association (FRABA) Community Gala and Tasting Night.

The fun night will be held April 26 at Cheema Aquatic Centre in Waverley.

It is a 19-plus event and will run from 7 to 10 pm.

It will help raise money for youth Activity Committee that FRABA has.

Entertainment will be Jon Cyr on hand singing some of his best music.

There will also be a silent auction and appetizers.

Some of the VIP Perks for those who would have got VIP tickets (they are all sold out now)

Get your ticket, view our sponsors and check out our drink vendors at fraba.ca/gala