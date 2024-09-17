Four local players help N.S. capture U14 girls Atlantic silver medal

FALL RIVER: Team Nova Scotia returned home with a silver medal from the Under-14 Atlantic girl baseball championships.

The squad had been perfect in the round-robin, and the only loss came in the championship final, so they had to settle for silver.

The team had four LWF Baseball/Tri County Rangers players on the roster.

That list included: Neve Adams; Georgia Hines; Ashlyn Day; and Hannah Bowlby.

In the final, N.S. came up short against NL/LAB #1 losing to their rivals.

Victoria Jean led the way in the final with an RBI and going 1-fro-2n at the plate.

Georgia Hines starting on the mound for N.S., surrendering five hits and three ruins over three-and-two= thirds inning of work.

NL/LAB #1 had 11 hits in the game.

To make it to the final, N.S. had to get by NL/LAB #2, and they did that 7-2.

Elizabeth Corkum and Chloe Handerek each had an RBI in the bottom of the third inning to increase their lead.

Handerek was on the slab for N.S. giving up five hits and two runs over four-and-two thirds innings of work for the victory.

Adams and Handerek each collected two hits for Nova Scotia.

Ashlyn Day, Hannah Bowlby, and Handerek each stole multiple bases for the Bluenosers to punch their ticket to the final.