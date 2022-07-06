FALL RIVER: A Lockview High student is one of two graduates awarded a scholarship recognizing a fallen N.S. RCMP officer., who was stationed out of East Hants.

The Metro East Inferno hockey team announced Rachel Ray and Jenna Presley as co-recipients of the Const. Heidi Stevenson Memorial Scholarship.

Presley is a graduate from Lockview High in Fall River.

“Congratulations to these incredibly dedicated and deserving students and hockey players on being awarded this prestigious honour,” the Inferno Executive said in a post on their website.

“The Inferno will miss you, and best of luck in your future endeavors.”

The bursary for Presley was announced during Lockview High’s graduation ceremony, held at MSVU on June 29.