RCMP seeking information on Hwy 102 hit-and-run near Goffs

GOFFS: Halifax District RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a vehicle and identify a driver involved in a hit and run on Hwy. 102 in Goffs.

At approximately 5 p.m. yesterday July 5, Halifax District RCMP received a report of a hit and run on Hwy. 102 in Goffs.

RCMP officers learned that an older model sedan, maroon in colour, travelling north on Hwy. 102 used a u-turn area, which is designated for emergency vehicles only, located in the median to turn around.

While doing so, the sedan failed to yield to traffic travelling south on Hwy. 102.

As a result, a collision between a blue Mazda CX-5 SUV and the maroon sedan occurred.

The maroon sedan failed to remain at the scene of the collision.

RCMP officers believe other motorists in the area at the time may have witnessed the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 22-81317