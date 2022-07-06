Sackville Trails association, Rec Society receive funding from feds

LAKEVIEW: Two projects in the Windsor Junction/Lower Sackville area have received federal investment totalling more than $200,000, MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook Darrell Samson announced on July 6.

The virtual announcement saw Samson announce $153,688 to the Sackville Lakes Parks & Trails Association, while the Acadia Recreation Club Society received $18,360. Both investments are non-repayable.

For the Sackville Lakes Parks and Trails Association, the money will allow them to construct a two-kilometre multi-use active transportation trail for Great Beech Hill within Sackville Lakes Provincial Park.

This will enhance the existing trail system parallel to Cobequid Road, upgrading an active transportation route frequented by pedestrians, cyclists and other users linking Lower Sackville, Lakeview, and Windsor Junction, a release from the feds said.

The funding for the Acadia Recreation Club Society means they can install four heat pumps and three tankless hot water systems as well as complete upgrades to the building’s insulation to improve its energy efficiency.

The upgrades will allow the recreation club to continue to maintain an important community asset.

Samson said the funding was done through the federal government’s Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF). The announcement was made on behalf of Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA.

“The CCRF continues to bolster our community spaces, and these upgrades are key to helping our local organizations deliver quality public experiences,” said Samson in a release.

Other projects receiving funding as announced by Samson were The MacDonald House Association $74,940, and the Seaforth Community Group to the tune of $26,880 (non-repayable).